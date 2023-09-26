Labourer killed as debris falls of him in Bilaspur tunnel

A Nepalese labourer died and another was injured as debris from an under-construction tunnel fell on them while they were working on a four-lane project in Bilaspur district, police said on Monday. A labourer was killed as debris fells of him in Bilaspur tunnel. (HT File)

The victims, who were related, were working at an additional tunnel of Mahla-1 of the Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane project when the incident occurred.

The two workers were seriously injured, pulled out from under the debris by other workers and rushed to AIIMS, Bilaspur for treatment.

One of the workers succumbed to his injuries and his body has been sent for a post-mortem. The other seriously injured worker has been taken to Anandpur Sahib for treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, headquarters) Madan Dhiman said the matter is being investigated.

Two drowned in Bilaspur’s Seer Khad

Two ITI Ghumarwin trainees, meanwhile, drowned in Seer Khad near Kasohal bridge of Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Sunday evening.

According to the information, they went to take a bath in the ravine after seeing others, but could not estimate its depth and were drowned in the deep water. Both of them had gone to Ghayana village near Morsinghi on Sunday to do electrical wiring work.

Police came to know about the incident when a patrol team stopped their car after seeing the bike by the bridgeside. Police jawan Pyar Singh searched for the duo and found their bodies, which were taken to the Ghumarwin hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Prince, 20, of village Dangar, Ghumarwin, and Yuvraj, 18, of Baldwara, Sarkaghat.

