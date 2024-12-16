A migrant labourer died after he slipped from the conveyor belt at Bhogpur sugar mill in Jalandhar district on Sunday. Investigation officer Mahesh Kumar (ASI) said they are yet to identify the victim and the contractor, who had hired him a month ago, has been asked to provide complete details. Labourer killed in mishap at Bhogpur sugar mill in Jalandhar

He added that the labour was working late at night on Saturday when the incident happened. “We were informed that the incident happened when two of the labourers lost balance and were struck on the conveyer belt,” police said. Both were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared one of the victims brought dead, while the other is under medical observation. “We are yet to register any FIR in this regard,” IO said.