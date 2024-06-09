Labourer loses mobile phone to snatchers in Chandigarh

A 52-year-old man was caught off guard when snatchers made off with his mobile phone while he was sitting at a bus stop in Sector 41, police said on Saturday. The victim, Pyara Singh, a daily wage labourer, approached the police on Friday about the crime that took place on the night of May 26. (HT File Photo)

According to the complaint filed by Singh, while returning home from work on May 26, he stopped at the bus stop adjacent to Ajit Karam Singh International Public School in Sector 41 due to leg pain.

Around 10 pm, while he was resting at the bus stop, two unidentified boys approached him. One of them restrained his hands, while the other took out his mobile phone from his shirt’s pocket, before fleeing.

On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station on Friday.