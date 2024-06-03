Lab’s licence suspended after authorities find ‘unauthorised’ man performing ultrasound

The local health officials suspended the license of a diagnostic centre on Monday after an “unauthorised” man was found performing ultrasound. A team of officials visited the centre and found the norm violation. (HT File)

A letter from the health department to the centre, which has been accessed by HT, read, “Use of scan machine by an unauthorised person is a gross violation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act.”

“Civil surgeon suspends the PNDT license of your setter till further orders and seals the ultrasound machine of your centre,” the letter added.

The ultrasound machine in the centre has been sealed and the centre has been warned against tampering with it, officials said.

“During sealing, the ultrasound machine will remain in your closet and the machine should not be tampered with in any way. If this is found, legal action under PNDT Act will be taken against your centre,” the letter further adds.

The diagnostic centre has been asked to furnish an explanation by Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh confirmed the action. He said the centre has been asked to explain their position and further action would be taken accordingly.