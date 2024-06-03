 Lab’s licence suspended after authorities find ‘unauthorised’ man performing ultrasound - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lab’s licence suspended after authorities find ‘unauthorised’ man performing ultrasound

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 03, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The ultrasound machine in the centre has been sealed and the centre has been warned against tampering with it, officials said

The local health officials suspended the license of a diagnostic centre on Monday after an “unauthorised” man was found performing ultrasound.

A team of officials visited the centre and found the norm violation. (HT File)
A team of officials visited the centre and found the norm violation. (HT File)

A team of officials visited the centre and found the norm violation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A letter from the health department to the centre, which has been accessed by HT, read, “Use of scan machine by an unauthorised person is a gross violation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act.”

“Civil surgeon suspends the PNDT license of your setter till further orders and seals the ultrasound machine of your centre,” the letter added.

The ultrasound machine in the centre has been sealed and the centre has been warned against tampering with it, officials said.

“During sealing, the ultrasound machine will remain in your closet and the machine should not be tampered with in any way. If this is found, legal action under PNDT Act will be taken against your centre,” the letter further adds.

The diagnostic centre has been asked to furnish an explanation by Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh confirmed the action. He said the centre has been asked to explain their position and further action would be taken accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lab’s licence suspended after authorities find ‘unauthorised’ man performing ultrasound
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // // // //