LAC insect Day: 78 students briefed on lac insect and its importance at PAU in Ludhiana
The department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Monday observed first ‘National Lac insect Day’ under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-sponsored network project on conservation of lac insect genetic resources.
The day aims to raise awareness among students about lac insect and socio-economic importance of its cultivation. A total of 76 undergraduate and postgraduate students participated in the programme.
Senior entomologist and principal investigator of the project PS Shera said lac is natural, renewable, non-toxic, bio-degradable and eco-friendly resin of animal origin, secreted by a tiny scale insect commonly known as lac insect (Kerria lacca).
Shera also highlighted that lac is one of the most precious gifts of nature to mankind because of its innumerable uses in surface coating, adhesive, electrical, food, leather, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.
Sudhendu Sharma, senior entomologist, delivered a lecture on the importance of commercial lac cultivation and its applications. A field visit to ‘Lac Insect and Host Park’ was also arranged.
An exhibition on lac products was organised in the lac insect museum at Dr Gurcharn Singh Kalkat Laboratories.
More news in brief
PAU signs MoU with Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, Switzerland, for organic and natural farming
Charanjit Singh Aulakh, principal agronomist, School of Organic Farming, PAU, and Amritbir Singh Riar and Monika Messmer from the FiBL (The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture) signed the agreement.
As per the agreement, mutual relations shall be established between the research and extension streams of both the organisations, and facilities for the exchange of scientists, technologies and experts shall be created.
Both the institutions shall strive to get international funding to execute joint research projects in the field of sustainable and organic agriculture.
PAU agri-business students interact with innovative farmer
Bajwa emphasised the role of extension in transforming the agrarian education and adoption of innovation in agri business, which are considered to be a major tool in promoting agripreneurship in Punjab. He also explained the use of social media for developing agri-products and markets in Punjab.
Malwinder Singh Malhi from Syngenta deliberated on extensive work being done by Syngenta with PAU team, and ensured to train the students as per the requirements of agrarian Punjab.
PUM Netherlands senior expert Tjeerd Dijkstra interacts with Vet varsity officials
PUM Netherlands senior experts is a non-profit organisation, which has been advising businesses in developing countries and emerging markets. Tjeerd Dijkstra, a senior expert from PUM Netherlands, was on a ten-day visit at KVK Tarn Taran to guide district dairy farmers for better productivity of livestock.
During the meeting, Tjeerd Dijkstra discussed the possible solutions of the identified problems related to dairy farming.
He enlightened on the management of mastitis, infertility and other related problems in dairy animals. Further, he explained the importance of scientific silage making with technological advancements and elaborated the robot milking system with the university officials.
However, he stressed upon the importance of colostrum in the growth of the calf and also suggested using a colostrum meter on a regular basis to check the quality of colostrum.
A visit to different farms of the university was arranged for the expert after meeting, where he interacted with the scientists also.
-
50 years since maiden journey, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express set for an upgrade
As it completes fifty years of running, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express -- one of the most popular trains -- is set to get an upgrade with Vande Bharat coaches. Initially, the train consisted of four chair car coaches, one AC first class and two AC sleeper class coaches. In 1975, after the train gained popularity, the frequency was increased to three days. Subsequently, in 1981, the number of train coaches was increased to 18.
-
Local body polls in Maharashtra likely during monsoon after SC order
The local body elections in Maharashtra may not be held till July as the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to complete the pre-election process and conduct the polls wherever possible during monsoon, especially where rainfall was low. The elections to the 20 municipal corporations could be conducted in September-October, while 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats could go to the polls in October-November, it said.
-
World Hypertension Day marked in Ludhiana
World Hypertension Day was observed at various health institutions in the district on Tuesday, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said. Terming hypertension as a silent killer, Dr Singh said that many people who suffer from the disease are not even aware of it till they suffer from heart attack or a stroke. The theme of World Hypertension Day 2022 is “measure your blood pressure properly, control it, live longer”.
-
Gyanvapi case: Court removes advocate commissioner
VARANASI A court in Varanasi, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Tuesday, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties”, and also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report. Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh appeared before the court and stated that they were cooperating fully.
-
Book launch marks 150 years of Dr Bhau Daji Lad museum
Mumbai's oldest museum, the Bhau Daji Lad in Byculla, is celebrating 150 years at its current site. The milestone was marked on Tuesday with Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray launching a book and a special exhibition. The book launched on Tuesday — Mumbai: A City Through Objects, edited by honorary director of the museum Tasneem Zakaria Mehta — is a showcase of 101 artefacts from the museum's collection.
