LAC insect Day: 78 students briefed on lac insect and its importance at PAU in Ludhiana

The department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Monday observed first ‘National Lac insect Day’ under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-sponsored network project on conservation of lac insect genetic resources.

The day aims to raise awareness among students about lac insect and socio-economic importance of its cultivation. A total of 76 undergraduate and postgraduate students participated in the programme.

Senior entomologist and principal investigator of the project PS Shera said lac is natural, renewable, non-toxic, bio-degradable and eco-friendly resin of animal origin, secreted by a tiny scale insect commonly known as lac insect (Kerria lacca).

Shera also highlighted that lac is one of the most precious gifts of nature to mankind because of its innumerable uses in surface coating, adhesive, electrical, food, leather, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Sudhendu Sharma, senior entomologist, delivered a lecture on the importance of commercial lac cultivation and its applications. A field visit to ‘Lac Insect and Host Park’ was also arranged.

An exhibition on lac products was organised in the lac insect museum at Dr Gurcharn Singh Kalkat Laboratories.

More news in brief

PAU signs MoU with Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, Switzerland, for organic and natural farming

Ludhiana Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Switzerland, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation in agricultural research and education on organic and natural farming.

Charanjit Singh Aulakh, principal agronomist, School of Organic Farming, PAU, and Amritbir Singh Riar and Monika Messmer from the FiBL (The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture) signed the agreement.

As per the agreement, mutual relations shall be established between the research and extension streams of both the organisations, and facilities for the exchange of scientists, technologies and experts shall be created.

Both the institutions shall strive to get international funding to execute joint research projects in the field of sustainable and organic agriculture.

PAU agri-business students interact with innovative farmer

Ludhiana The faculty and postgraduate students of School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), interacted with Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, a young innovative farmer and a renowned activist promoting agripreneurship in Punjab.

Bajwa emphasised the role of extension in transforming the agrarian education and adoption of innovation in agri business, which are considered to be a major tool in promoting agripreneurship in Punjab. He also explained the use of social media for developing agri-products and markets in Punjab.

Malwinder Singh Malhi from Syngenta deliberated on extensive work being done by Syngenta with PAU team, and ensured to train the students as per the requirements of agrarian Punjab.

PUM Netherlands senior expert Tjeerd Dijkstra interacts with Vet varsity officials

Ludhiana Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a meeting of PUM Netherlands expert Tjeerd Dijkstra with GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh, director extension education, director research, and heads of the departments.

PUM Netherlands senior experts is a non-profit organisation, which has been advising businesses in developing countries and emerging markets. Tjeerd Dijkstra, a senior expert from PUM Netherlands, was on a ten-day visit at KVK Tarn Taran to guide district dairy farmers for better productivity of livestock.

During the meeting, Tjeerd Dijkstra discussed the possible solutions of the identified problems related to dairy farming.

He enlightened on the management of mastitis, infertility and other related problems in dairy animals. Further, he explained the importance of scientific silage making with technological advancements and elaborated the robot milking system with the university officials.

However, he stressed upon the importance of colostrum in the growth of the calf and also suggested using a colostrum meter on a regular basis to check the quality of colostrum.

A visit to different farms of the university was arranged for the expert after meeting, where he interacted with the scientists also.