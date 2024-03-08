 Ladakh: Administrative secretary chairs meet on zero-emmission buses - Hindustan Times
Ladakh: Administrative secretary chairs meet on zero-emmission buses

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Mar 08, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The Union Territory of Ladakh is all set to introduce zero-emission hydrogen fuel-operated buses in Leh district and administrative secretary of the transport department in Ladakh, Amit Sharma, chaired a meeting at Leh on Wednesday.

A presentation was given to Sharma by an NTPC team to share the course of hydrogen-based projects in Ladakh, providing insights into the timelines for the deployment of the buses in the region. (HT File)

“We deliberated upon the proposal for the operationalisation of five hydrogen fuel cell buses to run with water conversion into fuel technology and the a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the transport department,” he said.

A presentation was given to Sharma by an NTPC team to share the course of hydrogen-based projects in Ladakh, providing insights into the timelines for the deployment of the buses in the region.

“These five buses to run on water conversion into fuel technology would be first in India,” said Sharma.

The meeting explored the earliest availability of buses, optimal routes for deployment, oxygen bottling facilitated by NTPC through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for tourists coming in Ladakh, solar plant integration and tariff considerations.

The transport secretary said the initiative marks a “decisive step towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions in Leh and shall be a trendsetter in the entire nation to follow the suit.”

    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

