Ladakh admn bans flying of drones, UAVs

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
May 09, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The order prohibiting the flying of drones and UAVs by locals, tourists, or private persons was given by the concerned district magistrates with a warning that any violation of the order shall attract strict legal action.

The Ladakh administration on Thursday prohibited flying of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Leh and Kargil districts, citing security concerns about their “potential misuse” by anti-national elements.

The order was issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and security and shall remain in force until further notice.
The order was issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and security and shall remain in force until further notice. (HT File)

The order prohibiting the flying of drones and UAVs by locals, tourists, or private persons was given by the concerned district magistrates with a warning that any violation of the order shall attract strict legal action.

Ladakh’s capital Leh shares border with Pakistan.

“Any person who observes any drone or UAV flying in violation of this order shall immediately report the same to the police control room (PCR)- at 60060280847 or emergency response support system (ERSS)/ Dial 112 or the nearest police/civil authorities. Any violation of this order shall attract strict legal action under relevant laws,” an order issued by Leh district commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve.

The order was issued ex-parte in the interest of public safety and security and shall remain in force until further notice.

