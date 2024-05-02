Ladakh: BJP’s bet Tashi Gyalson files nomination papers

Amid internal fissures, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tashi Gyalson on Wednesday filed his nomination papers before the returning officer at Leh for the solitary Lok Sabha constituency of Ladakh. BJP Ladakh candidate Tashi Gyalson (HT File Photo)

The development comes a day after sitting BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal took a set of nomination papers from the Leh district commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, who is the returning officer for the Ladakh parliamentary constituency.

Namgyal, it may be stated here, has revolted against the BJP high command for denying him the mandate. The BJP, amid demand of sixth schedule and statehood by the people of Ladakh, has this time opted for LAHDC CEC Tashi Gyalson as its candidate.

“Incumbent MP of the BJP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on Tuesday, obtained a set of nomination papers from the election office,” said returning officer Sukhadeve.

May 3 is the last date for filing nomination papers for the lone Lok Sabha constituency that would go to polls on May 20.

Gyalson said, “Today, I filed my nomination papers. I was joined by enthusiastic workers and people from every corner of Ladakh. With my nomination papers, we have sounded the poll bugle.”

When asked about sitting MP Namgyal, Gyalson said, “Talks are on with him. He is our leader and we are confident that he will support us.”

The CEC hoped that Namgyal would reconcile with the decision of the party high command and not contest as independent.

“What would he get as an independent candidate? Value and honour lies only when you are with the party. What could an individual do? I am hopeful that he would support the party,” said Gyalson.

“I don’t think that he would contest as independent and he should not but decision lies with him,” he added

Following open revolt by Namgyal, the BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug and Union minister Kiren Rijiju tried to placate him but their efforts didn’t yield any fruitful results yet.

The BJP for the first time had won the Ladakh Parliamentary seat in 2014 with Thupstan Chhewang, the party nominee emerging victorious. In 2019, Jamyang Tsering Namgayal, who was also the Chairman-cum-CEC of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, retained the seat for the BJP.

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been primarily demanding constitutional safeguards under Sixth schedule and statehood for Ladakh.