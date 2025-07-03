Ladakh initiates drive to hire 359 gazetted officers

The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has initiated a recruitment drive for 359 gazetted posts through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), said officials. This marks the first-ever recruitment of gazetted posts through the UPSC since the formation of the union territory on August 5, 2019, after a wait of nearly six years. The Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, notified on June 2, and the corresponding Ladakh Reservation Rules, notified on June 27, increased the reservation cap from 50% to 85%.

“This milestone follows the establishment of a unique and dedicated legal framework specifically designed for Ladakh,” said an official spokesperson. The framework ensures maximum local representation in public employment, while aligning with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh for responsive and inclusive governance.

“Developed in consultation with public representatives through a high-powered committee constituted by the ministry of home affairs, the framework includes robust definitions of domicile, enhanced reservation provisions, and clearly outlined recruitment procedures,” he said.

“To enable this, the central government notified the Ladakh Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment (Amendment) Regulation, 2025 on June 2 this year. This was followed by the Ladakh Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2025, notified on June 3 and the requisite formats for domicile certificates issued on June 27,” he added.

The Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, notified on June 2, and the corresponding Ladakh Reservation Rules, notified on June 27, increased the reservation cap from 50% to 85%. This includes 80% reservation for scheduled tribes (ST), 4% for areas adjoining the Line of Control (ALC), 1% for scheduled castes (SC), and 10% for economically weaker sections (EWS), with 5% unreserved.

The vacancies under the EWS category, if remaining unfilled, shall be treated as unreserved and shall be filled under the same select list from among candidates belonging to the unreserved, ST, SC and ALC categories, in order of merit, said the spokesperson.

The list of ALC areas in Leh and Kargil districts has also been notified. Out of the 359 gazetted vacancies identified across departments, 269 posts have been prioritised for referral to UPSC in the first phase, said the spokesperson.

In parallel, chief secretary Pawan Kotwal, who is also the chairman of the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB), reviewed the recruitment process for non-gazetted posts, including Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C positions. These will be filled through the LSSSSB and the District Subordinate Recruitment Boards of Leh and Kargil.

The departments have been asked to finalise syllabi and eligibility conditions for technical posts in consultation with the recruitment boards.