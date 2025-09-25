Ladakh LG claims conspiracy, warns of stern action against culprits

Following violent protests in Leh on Wednesday that left four dead and several others injured, lieutenant governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta making an appeal for peace in the strategic Himalayan region, said responsible for the violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per the law of the land. Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta (PTI)

Violence has been orchestrated under a conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh, Gupta said. He appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace and harmony and not to be misled by elements attempting to disrupt social fabric and public order.

In a video message, he said, “In a democracy every individual has a right to raise issues and demands. For the past few days ago, a hunger strike was being held . Holding hunger strike to raise demands is part of democracy but for the past couple of days people were being instigated by comparing Ladakh with Nepal and Bangladesh and some people talked about setting offices of political parties afire and beat up people in their houses…what was it.. This is not democratic way”?

The LG said that violence in any form will not be tolerated and directed police and the district administration to identify and take strict action against all elements responsible for disturbing peace and causing damage to properties.

Referring to talks of a high powered committee with Centre over pending demands, Gupta said that the names were decided by the Leh Apex Body and not by the administration.

“Centre agreed up resuming talks and the names were decided by them. We didn’t decide the names and the date (October 6) was also fixed. Despite this, a group comes at the site of hunger strike and soon moves out, indulges in stone pelting, arson and set places on fire. This is not the tradition of Ladakh. Those responsible for violence will be probed and action will be taken. They have come here to vitiate peace and create law and order problems. They are responsible for the loss of precious lives today. This cannot be tolerated and I appeal again the people of Ladakh to maintain peace,” he said.

“Even the vehicle of the DGP was attacked with big stones. I appeal to the people to see through the sinister designs of elements inimical to peace. Aren’t there people, who for their vested interests, want to vitiate law and order in Ladakh,” he said.

The LG assured that he always stood with the people of Ladakh including youth.