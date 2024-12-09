Lado Lakshmi Yojana in next fiscal: Haryana BJP chief

Emphasising that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government is committed to fulfilling the promises made in the BJP’s manifesto, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Sunday said the government will implement Lado Lakshmi Yojana in the next financial year. “This is a matter related to the budget and it will be dealt with during the coming budget session. We will make a budgetary provision first and then implement this scheme,” Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president Mohan Lal Badoli said during a news conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT File)

The BJP had announced Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which entails a monthly stipend of ₹2,100 to every woman in the state, in its 2024 assembly poll manifesto.

“This is a matter related to the budget and it will be dealt with during the coming budget session. We will make a budgetary provision first and then implement this scheme,” Badoli said during a news conference in Chandigarh.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat on Monday, besides offering benefits worth crores to the people of Haryana,” he said, adding that the launch of the Bima Sakhi Yojana, new employment opportunities for women will be created, promoting their economic independence.