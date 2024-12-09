Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lado Lakshmi Yojana in next fiscal: Haryana BJP chief

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The BJP had announced Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which entails a monthly stipend of ₹2,100 to every woman in the state, in its 2024 assembly poll manifesto

Emphasising that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government is committed to fulfilling the promises made in the BJP’s manifesto, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Sunday said the government will implement Lado Lakshmi Yojana in the next financial year.

“This is a matter related to the budget and it will be dealt with during the coming budget session. We will make a budgetary provision first and then implement this scheme,” Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president Mohan Lal Badoli said during a news conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT File)
“This is a matter related to the budget and it will be dealt with during the coming budget session. We will make a budgetary provision first and then implement this scheme,” Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president Mohan Lal Badoli said during a news conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT File)

The BJP had announced Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which entails a monthly stipend of 2,100 to every woman in the state, in its 2024 assembly poll manifesto.

“This is a matter related to the budget and it will be dealt with during the coming budget session. We will make a budgetary provision first and then implement this scheme,” Badoli said during a news conference in Chandigarh.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat on Monday, besides offering benefits worth crores to the people of Haryana,” he said, adding that the launch of the Bima Sakhi Yojana, new employment opportunities for women will be created, promoting their economic independence.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On