Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday.
The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.
Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.
A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agricultural reform laws.
The apex court had earlier raised questions over the Allahabad high court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra, saying unnecessary details like post-mortem report and nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence. The special bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, had also taken strong note of the fact that the state government did not file an appeal against the high court’s order as suggested by the apex court-appointed SIT.
The bench had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, appearing for farmers, that the high court did not consider the extensive charge sheet and rather relied upon the FIR where it was alleged that one person received bullet injuries.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state, had said that the accused was not a flight risk and has no criminal record. The bail was granted after the high court took note of the facts, including the post-mortem report, which did not indicate bullet injuries of the deceased.
On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ashish Mishra, on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him.
It had also directed the state government to ensure the protection of witnesses after the counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10.
-
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur A man allegedly strangled The accused, Sultan Mohammed's wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said. “The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death.
-
Not all building violations will invite ₹2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration
With the Chandigarh administration's proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens' groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that ₹2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.
-
Minor girl from Himachal gangraped in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town of Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday. The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara police station SHO Manmohan Singh said.
-
Cycle rally in Panchkula to spread awareness on for fuel conservation
A cycle rally was on Sunday organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Sector 5 as a part of the month-long events to spread awareness about conservation of petroleum products. The rally was flagged off by Shiksha Abhiyan, Haryana, deputy director Bala Dahiya Samagra at around 8.00 am from the parking lot near Hotel Pallavi behind Cactus Park, Sector 5.
-
Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday. The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann's visit. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann's visit.
