Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage 3-day protest from today
Hundreds of farmers on Wednesday left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Sangrur and Barnala districts by rail, private buses, and other vehicles. They will stage a three-day protest at Lakhimpur, seeking justice for victim of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The farmers have left for Lakhimpur Kheri under the leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda) from Sangrur and Barnala districts on SKM’s call. They will reach Lakhimpur on Thursday (August 18).
On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers and a journalist had died during Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The farmers were protesting against the three farm laws, which were rolled back last year, in Lakhimpur Kheri when fast-moving vehicle came from behind and crushed five innocent persons and injured 13 others. Later an agitated mob had killed two BJP workers and driver of the vehicle. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra is the main accused in the case.
Jarnail Singh Badra, general secretary of Barnala unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), said that the victim’s families haven’t got justice so far and the central government is trying to save the accused persons. “We are demanding that compensation be given to the victim’s families along with a job to the one member of a family and their debt should be waived off,” he added.
-
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder told guards he wanted to kill Queen as revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
A British Sikh man found in the grounds of royal residence Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow on Christmas Day last year told palace guards that Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton was there to kill a UK court, Queen Elizabeth II was told on Wednesday. Earlier this month, 20-year-old Chail was charged with treason, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
-
Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar
Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.
-
Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab state civil aviation council. Mann directed the public works department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.
-
Costly procurement of de-addiction tablets under Punjab govt’s lens
Almost double increase in rate contract of a private firm done in the previous Congress government to purchase de-addiction drug Buprenorphine has come under scanner, with the department issuing notice to the firm for supplying the same drug on almost half of the rate to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
-
Punjab: AAP MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra’s wife accuses him of assault, files police complaint
An MLA in Punjab on Wednesday landed in a controversy after an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district's wife, Harmit Singh Pathanmajra accused him of assaulting Gurpreet Kaur's and threatening to kill. Gurpreet Kaur, in her complaint lodged at Zirakpur police station, claimed that she got married to an MLA from Sanour assembly constituency in Patiala district, Harmit Singh Pathanmajra, in August last year. In her complaint, Kaur also alleged that Pathanmajra had cheated her by marrying her without divorcing his first wife.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics