Lalru MC president to face ‘no-confidence motion’
Last year, in the MC elections in Lalru, Congress had won 12 seats while two seats went to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and three seats went to independents. Congress had won the elections after 10 years of SAD rule. Congress and SAD fielded all 17 candidates, while BJP fielded seven and AAP fielded 15 candidates.
Piqued over delay in development works, 13 of the 17 councillors in Lalru municipal council are set to bring a no-confidence motion against council president Bindu Rana.
In a letter to the executive officer (EO) of the MC, the 13 councillors said they do not have trust in their president Bindu Rana as she has not carried out any development. Thus, they want to bring a no-confidence motion against her, the letter further stated. As per the MC Act, the EO has to convene a meeting within a month’s time.
Last year, in the MC elections in Lalru, Congress had won 12 seats while two seats went to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and three seats went to independents. Congress had won the elections after 10 years of SAD rule. Congress and SAD fielded all 17 candidates, while BJP fielded seven and AAP fielded 15 candidates.
Lalru MC president Bindu Rana said, “It is all politically motivated but I hope the issue will be sorted out. As far as the development works are concerned, ever since the AAP government came into power, development has slowed down in the entire state.”
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics