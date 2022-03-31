Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Land acquisition scam: ED attaches 2.42-crore assets of former Panchkula DRO, middleman
chandigarh news

Land acquisition scam: ED attaches 2.42-crore assets of former Panchkula DRO, middleman

Former Panchkula DRO-cum-land acquisition collector Naresh Kumar Sheokand is accused of fraudulently transferring funds meant for land acquisition compensation to ineligible landowners during his tenure from 2012 to 2014
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC & Agencies, Panchkula

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 2.42 crore belonging to a former Panchkula district revenue officer (DRO) and a middleman in a multi-crore government land acquisition scam.

Former Panchkula DRO-cum-land acquisition collector Naresh Kumar Sheokand is accused of fraudulently transferring funds meant for land acquisition compensation to ineligible landowners during his tenure from 2012 to 2014, causing losses to the tune of 37.89 crore to the exchequer.

The assets, attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, are residential flats in Panchkula and Noida, belonging to Sheokand and middleman Shamshad.

Sheokand was suspended by the Haryana government in 2015 for his alleged involvement in the fraud, which had come to light following a report by the then Panchkula deputy commissioner, Vivek Atray.

Sheokand was accused of transferring land acquisition funds to his account in Jangpura, Delhi, for further transfer to some people through RTGS. These funds were withdrawn in cash and invested in the purchase of various properties, the ED found through investigation.

Sheokand and Shamshad are facing a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out