Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Land dispute: Three held for threat call to Chandigarh journalist
chandigarh news

Land dispute: Three held for threat call to Chandigarh journalist

Complainant Manish Tiwari, who lives in Sector 19, had lodged a complaint about the call on September 16.
Complainant Manish Tiwari, who lives in Sector 19, had lodged a complaint about the call on September 16.
Updated on Oct 04, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have arrested three men from East Champaran in Bihar for making a threat call to a city-based journalist with an aim to grab his ancestral land.

Complainant Manish Tiwari, who lives in Sector 19, had lodged a complaint about the call on September 16.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramsurat Patel (66), Mohd Aftab Khan (31) and Shambhu Prasad (42), all hailing from East Champaran.

Tiwari told police that he has ancestral land in Ramgarhwa tehsil in East Champran, and Patel wants to grab it. He said during his visit to his native village, Patel and his associates had even threatened him. Later, on September 15, he received a threat call.

According to Tiwari, Patel also prepared forged documents of land ownership with Prasad’s help while Khan was the one who threatened him.

The trio will be produced in court on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out