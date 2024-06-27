Land dispute: Retired SI killed, 12 injured in Fatehabad clash

A retired sub-inspector (SI) died, and 12 others sustained injuries after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a violent clash at Fatehabad’s Pirthla village on Wednesday, the police said. A retired sub-inspector (SI) died, and 12 others sustained injuries after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a violent clash at Fatehabad’s Pirthla village on Wednesday, the police said. (Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Om Parkash of Sirsa. His wife Roshni Devi and 11 others received injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at civil hospital, Tohana.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In her complaint to the police, Roshni Devi said that her father and both brothers had died a few years ago.

“My father and his both brothers had joint land holding of 137 kanals and their heirs had acquired the entire land after my father’s death. Me and my sister, Kalwati, were seeking our share of 34 kanals and her nephews and sisters-in-law along with the extending family members were not giving them the possession of the land. Today, I along with my husband and others came to take the possession of our land and my nephews and cousin attacked us with bricks in which my husband died,” she added.

A spokesman of the Fatehabad police said that a retired sub-inspector was killed and 12 sustained injuries in a land dispute.

“Three vehicles were damaged by the locals. Police officials have reached the spot and FIR will be registered,” the spokesman added.