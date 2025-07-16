Landmark feat: J&K, Ladakh cadets scale Mt Everest

In a moment of pride and glory for the nation, cadets from the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) Directorate of the NCC scaled new heights as they conquered the world’s highest peak during the NCC Mount Everest expedition 2025. To commemorate this historic feat, a memento was presented on behalf of Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli, ADG NCC JK&L Directorate, to the chief minister Omar Abdullah, by group commander NCC Srinagar on Monday. (File)

On May 18, junior under officer Abida Afreen and cadet Mohit Knathia, representing the JK&L Directorate, stood triumphantly atop Mount Everest (8,848.86 m), said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

Their courageous ascent marked a landmark achievement for the NCC, reflecting the indomitable spirit of youth from the Union Territory.

The chief minister congratulated the cadets and applauded their bravery and determination. “Their extraordinary achievement is a shining example of what our youth are capable of. This summit is not just a personal triumph but a symbol of the limitless potential of J&K’s young generation,” he said, adding that their success would inspire thousands of NCC cadets and youth across the country.

During the meeting, key issues related to the expansion of NCC infrastructure and youth engagement in the region were also discussed.

This landmark summit underscores the NCC’s mission to foster discipline, leadership, and a spirit of adventure among India’s youth, particularly in challenging regions like Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.