 Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka highway near Solan for 5 hours - Hindustan Times
Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka highway near Solan for 5 hours

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 18, 2024 04:51 PM IST

Officials said no casualty was reported in the incident that occurred around 7.30am near the Solan bypass

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday morning brought traffic to a halt on the Shimla-Kalka national highway (NH5) near Shamlech village.

A total of 259 roads, including five national highways, have been closed in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days. (HT file photo)

Officials said no casualty was reported in the incident that occurred around 7.30am near the Solan bypass.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road and local police asked motorists to turn back and take the Old Barog route instead.

The administration deployed excavators and the stretch was subsequently cleared for traffic after five hours.

A total of 259 roads, including five national highways, have been closed in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, the state emergency operation centre said.

