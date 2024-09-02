 Landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine track leaves two women dead, another injured - Hindustan Times
Landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine track leaves two women dead, another injured

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Women from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh were hit by landslide near Panchi, 3km ahead of Bhawan, on new Himkoti track, which was briefly closed; helicopter services temporarily suspended amid rain in Katra.

Two women pilgrims died and another was injured when a landslide occurred on the Himkoti track to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Trikuta Hills at Katra in Reasi district on Monday.

The collapsed structure on the Himkoti track to the Vaishno Devi shrine following a landslide in Reasi district on Monday. Two pilgrims were killed and one was injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)
The collapsed structure on the Himkoti track to the Vaishno Devi shrine following a landslide in Reasi district on Monday. Two pilgrims were killed and one was injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

The landslide occurred near Panchi, 3km ahead of Bhawan, on the new Himkoti track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at 2.35pm, damaging a portion of an overhead iron structure.

The track was briefly closed and helicopter services were suspended.

Chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, said, “The yatra has been disrupted on the Himkoti track owing to the landslide caused by shooting stones in the wake of rainfall over the past few days. Disaster management teams of the board are at the spot for rescue and relief. The yatra, however, continues uninterrupted on the old Sanjhichatt track.”

The CEO said that two women pilgrims died on the spot and another pilgrim was injured in the incident.

The women belong to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine track leaves two women dead, another injured
