Two women killed in landslide in Shimla

Two women were killed after being hit by a boulder at Satkaldi nullah on Nerva-Bajathal road in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district on Thursday.

The incident occurred 10km from Nerva town. The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Kamla Devi and Shukri Devi, 70.

They were on their way to mourn a death in the adjoining village. Shimla SP Mohit Chawla said Kamla died on the spot, while the other woman succumbed to her injuries at the Nerva Civil Hospital.

The kin of the deceased have been given an immediate relief of ₹ 10,000.

35 people rescued in Lahaul-Spiti

Thirty-five people stranded on the highway due to landslides near Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti district were rescued early on Thursday.

It took a joint rescue team, comprising the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Himachal Pradesh Police and volunteers, more than six hours to bring back 35 people to safety past midnight.

A police official at Kullu said an alert was received from the police post at Koksar around 6pm on Wednesday that three motorcycles and 11 cars were stranded 8km ahead of Gramphu due to landslides. These vehicles were coming from Losar with 30 passengers, including five children.

“The BRO machinery cleared three landslides, while a tipper (truck) along with five Gypsies and a Bolero Camper along with police personnel and civilian volunteers reached the site. The rescue ended at 12.30am,” said the police official.

Some of the passengers went to Manali, while the rest were put up at the PWD Rest House and nearby hotels.

Man held for killing servant

Shimla police have arrested a man for thrashing his Nepalese servant to death in Theog subdivision of the district.

The SP said that on June 14, a local resident filed a complaint that he saw Shyam Lal beating up his servant with an iron rod and later came to know that the servant had died and his body has been burnt in a forest.

The police started an investigation and collected forensic evidence. The accused was also questioned as the body was charred beyond recognition.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC has been registered against Shyam Singh, who has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Bheem.