Last rites of army jawan performed in Charkhi Dadri

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 07, 2025 07:36 AM IST

The district officials and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh also interacted with the bereaved family members and assured all help from the government.

The last rites of a 24-year-old Army jawan Amit Sangwan from Sarangpur village in Charkhi Dadri, who was among three jawans who died after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, were performed with full state honours.

The Indian Army personnel gave a gun salute during the final rites. (Sourced)
The Indian Army personnel gave a gun salute during the final rites.

The district officials and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh also interacted with the bereaved family members and assured all help from the government.

According to the family members, Amit was recruited as a driver in the Army one and a-half-years ago. He completed his school education from the village’s government school and then Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) from a college in Bhiwani. His father Rajesh Sangwan had passed away due to prolonged illness six -years ago.

Amit is survived by his grandfather Azad Singh, a retired army personnel, grandmother Om Pati and mother Krishan Devi.

His elder sister Seema said that her brother got engaged recently and they were planning his marriage in November.

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh said that Amit and two other jawans lost their lives in an unfortunate road accident and the nation will remember them always for their valour.

