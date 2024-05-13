 Last rites of poet Surjit Patar: Congress, AAP Ludhiana picks to file papers today, call off roadshows - Hindustan Times
Last rites of poet Surjit Patar: Congress, AAP Ludhiana picks to file papers today, call off roadshows

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 07:40 AM IST

In a video put out on his social media account, Raja Warring said that this decision comes in light of the final rites of Patar, who illuminated Punjab and Punjabi culture worldwide

The Congress’ and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Lok Sabha candidates from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Ashok Parashar Pappi will file their nominations today without any roadshows. The roadshows have been cancelled in wake of the last rites of poet Surjit Patar, who passed away on Saturday.

AAP candidate Pappi said that he has decided to file their nomination papers on Monday with simplicity and no roadshow will be conducted
AAP candidate Pappi said that he has decided to file their nomination papers on Monday with simplicity and no roadshow will be conducted (HT Photo)

In a video put out on his social media account, Raja Warring said that this decision comes in light of the final rites of Patar, who illuminated Punjab and Punjabi culture worldwide.

He added that he would file his papers without any pomp or show after attending Patar’s last rites.

Warring said that only district officials would be invited while submitting the nomination papers. Earlier, he was to submit his nomination papers at 11 am on Monday with all his supporters.

AAP candidate Pappi said that they have decided to file their nomination papers on Monday with simplicity and no roadshow will be conducted. Parashar added that he will interact with mediapersons at his main party office before filing his nomination.

SAD to hold ‘foot march’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon, along with his supporters, would march on foot from Punjab Agricultural University’s gate number two to the deputy commissioner’s office at 11 am on Monday.

Bittu attacks Warring

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ludhiana candidate MP Ravneet Bittu lashed out at Punjab Congress chief Warring, calling him an “outsider, political novice and mouthpiece of the AAP.”

Bittu said that Warring has cancelled the roadshow because of lacklustre support of voters.

Sukhbir visits Patar’s home

SAD president Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday visited Patar’s residence . He met the family members of the poet and offered his condolences to Patar’s wife Bhupinder Kaur, son Manraj Singh, among others.

“This is an extremely sad moment. Punjabis all over the world, transcending regional and even national boundaries, are in shock over the sudden demise of the great poet. But this is also an hour of deep introspection by all of us about how best we can steer our state and the country out of the mess in which we find ourselves,” he said.

Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
