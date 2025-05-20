Late-night ping on dating app stings Mohali man: Robbed of 16k, phone, chain

A Sector-69 resident, who went out with a man he chatted with on a dating app past Sunday midnight, ended up being tied to a tree in a deserted park in Phase 9, and robbed of ₹16,000, a silver chain and mobile phone. The Phase 8 police registered a case and launched a probe to nab the accused. (HT Photo)

The victim told police that he had returned home from work and was preparing to sleep when, around 12.15 am, he received a message from a man on a dating app on his mobile phone. Enquiring about his well-being, the man asked for his location to meet up. After he shared the details, the man arrived to pick him up.

The victim said he got on the man’s motorcycle and they went to a park in Phase 9. There, suddenly, three unknown youths overpowered him and tied him to a tree. The man accompanying him was forced to flee after being beaten up.

The assailants then forced him to transfer ₹1,000 via Google Pay from his phone to their account. Threatening to kill him, they demanded more money. Frightened, he arranged digital transfers of ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 from two uncles. After receiving the money, the accused also snatched his silver chain and mobile phone.

The robbers fled, leaving him tied to the tree. As he raised the alarm, a passer-by rescued him, following which he alerted the police. The Phase 8 police registered a case and launched a probe to nab the accused.

In another case, a mango vendor was robbed of ₹4,000 in cash and mobile phone in Phase 6, also on Sunday night.

The victim, Deenanatha, who lives in Mohali village, said he was returning home via the Dara Studio road, when three men on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle intercepted him, pushed him to the ground, and snatched his money and phone.

He later filed a complaint at the Phase 6 police post. Deenanatha revealed that he was also robbed of mangoes at knifepoint three days ago on May 15. Police have initiated investigation into both incidents.