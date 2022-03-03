Lawrence Bishnoi aide Bhola Shooter dies under mysterious circumstances
Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, 30, an A-category gangster and accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, died under mysterious circumstances in Ferozepur on Thursday.
Bhola, a native or Kotkapura in Faridkot district, was booked under Sections 302, 307, 325,109,120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Malerkotla. He faced 15 criminal cases for murder, extortion and other criminal activities. He was lodged as an undertrial in the local central jail.
“Jail officials reported that he complained chest pain on Wednesday night following which he was sent to local hospital where he collapsed due to cardiac arrest,” said Narendra Bhargav, the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.
“The post-mortem of the gangster is underway to ascertain the cause of death,” the SSP said.
