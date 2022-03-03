Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lawrence Bishnoi aide Bhola Shooter dies under mysterious circumstances
chandigarh news

Lawrence Bishnoi aide Bhola Shooter dies under mysterious circumstances

30-year-old gangster complained to Ferozepur jail officials of chest pain on Wednesday night after which he was sent to a local hospital, where he collapsed after a heart attack
Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, 30, an A-category gangster and accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, died under mysterious circumstances in Ferozepur on Thursday (HT file photo)
Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, 30, an A-category gangster and accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, died under mysterious circumstances in Ferozepur on Thursday (HT file photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, 30, an A-category gangster and accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, died under mysterious circumstances in Ferozepur on Thursday.

Also read: Sentence review board defers decision over Bhullar release

Bhola, a native or Kotkapura in Faridkot district, was booked under Sections 302, 307, 325,109,120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Malerkotla. He faced 15 criminal cases for murder, extortion and other criminal activities. He was lodged as an undertrial in the local central jail.

“Jail officials reported that he complained chest pain on Wednesday night following which he was sent to local hospital where he collapsed due to cardiac arrest,” said Narendra Bhargav, the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

“The post-mortem of the gangster is underway to ascertain the cause of death,” the SSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out