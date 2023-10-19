News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘operative’ arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2023 07:42 AM IST

The accused was identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali in Hisar, police said. Following reliable inputs, teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested Sachin from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement

Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested an ‘operative’ of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Kharar in Mohali.

The accused was involved in providing logistic support to the members of the gang.
The accused was involved in providing logistic support to the members of the gang.

The accused was identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali in Hisar, police said. Following reliable inputs, teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested Sachin from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accused was involved in providing logistic support to the members of the gang, he said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused along with other members of the gang was hatching a conspiracy to attack targets assigned to them by their foreign handlers, the DGP said.

Four pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, according to the statement.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), AGTF, Sandeep Goel said Sachin has a criminal record and was wanted by Punjab Police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act in Mohali, he said.

Further investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests from this “module” are expected, Goel said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out