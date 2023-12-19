Lawrence Bishnoi interviewed in Rajasthan jail: Special investigation team

A special investigation team (SIT) probing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s two TV interviews from inside prisons has found that one of the interviews was conducted from a Rajasthan jail. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (HT file)

The report, accessed by HT, reveals that the SIT has also recommended registration of an FIR to ascertain the location from where the interview was conducted.

The SIT report was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court on December 14 in which the Punjab government has told the high court that it was ‘highly improbable’ that the gangster was interviewed by a private channel while in a state jail or police custody.

A two-member committee comprising special director general of police (special task force) and ADGP (prisons) conducted the probed and the ADGP (prisons) submitted the report to the Punjab chief secretary on December 12. A copy of the report was furnished in a sealed cover in the court on December 14 and it was opened, resealed and retained in the court. A copy of the report has also been furnished to the learned amicus curiae.

“It is certain that one of the interviews was conducted from a prison in Rajasthan,” the SIT findings revealed. The SIT has also concluded that it’s not possible to conduct interviews from the Bathinda central jail, as speculated by many, as the special cell where Bishnoi is lodged is covered by jammers.

The SIT concluded that, “It is highly improbable that the interviews were conducted in any of the jails in Punjab or within the state when he was in police custody. The suspect was also not in the jurisdiction of Haryana during the period when the interview was conducted.”

Two back-to-back interviews of Bishnoi were conducted on March 14 and March 17.

No state official commented on the SIT findings citing that the report in a sealed cover was lying with the high court.

ADGP (prisons) Arunpal Singh appeared before the high court on December 14 and as per orders in the case, told the court that Bishnoi had been taken outside Punjab and Haryana as he was also wanted in cases registered outside the two states.

He further mentioned that concerned quarters have been approached to remove the interview so that it is not available for public viewing.

“Recommendation of an FIR to probe from where the interview was done shows Punjab government’s intention that we have nothing to hide. The SIT cannot summon any person from outside Punjab but when a case will be registered, we can probe those whose role is under suspicion from outside Punjab,” a senior state government official said.

Punjab has continuously maintained that Bishnoi’s interviews were not recorded in any Punjab jail. Such submissions were also made during the resumed hearing of a November 9, suo motu plea initiated after gangster’s interviews.

“It is a matter of grave concern that a suspect in police custody has been allowed to conduct an interview at length. The officers who permitted or facilitated the interview need to be identified and taken to task at the earliest. The committee had been constituted (to probe the episode) in March 2023 and eight months have elapsed but not much headway has been made,” the bench had observed seeking an affidavit from the ADGP (prisons) in November.

While fixing the next date of hearing for December 20, the court directed ADGP (prisons) to remain present and submit a timeline on steps being taken to stop the use of phones inside the jails.