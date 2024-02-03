Lawyer ‘attacked’ over pet dog poop, Chandigarh Bar body suspends work

Accusing the Punjab Police of inaction after an alleged assault on a lawyer over his pet dog’s poop, the District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, has suspended work at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, until Monday. “With a resolution dated January 30, the DBA Chandigarh shows resentment against officials of Punjab Police for not taking necessary action and not arresting the accused who brutally attacked to kill Naresh Kumar, a member of DBA, Chandigarh,” the official statement of the Bar body read. (HT)

According to Naresh’s complaint to Kharar police, his neighbours, Parwinder Singh, his wife Priyanka and her brother Narinder Punia, attacked him after he refused to remove his pet dog’s poop from their house in Ajit City, Sector 115, Kharar.

Dispute began on Jan 29

Naresh alleged that the dispute began on the evening of January 29, when Priyanka reached his house, complaining about his pet dog’s poop outside her house. In his absence, she engaged in a heated argument with his wife.

Naresh said when he returned, he went to the house of Priyanka’s brother Narinder, who called her over as well, leading to an argument.

After neighbours intervened, Naresh returned home. Later, Priyanka’s husband Parwinder arrived at his house and challenged him to step outside.

Naresh alleged Parwinder asked him to clean the dog poop. When he refused, Parwinder threw the poop into his house, before proceeding to attack him with a knuckle punch, while his wife assaulted him with a stick and her brother with a brick.

Following his complaint, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kharar police station against Parwinder and his wife on January 30.

Demanding the couple’s arrest and action against Narinder as well, the DBA said the FIR was mere eyewash, registered under bailable sections only.

“The executive committee has resolved to show resentment against officials of Punjab Police for not adding the relevant sections and name of the third accused. Hence, work shall remain suspended till Monday. Also, this issue will be taken up in the general house on Monday,” the association said in its statement.