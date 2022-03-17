LDCA shortlists 51 probables for U-23 cricket team
Out of 110 aspirants, the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) on Thursday shortlisted 51 players as probables for under-23 category during the selection trials conducted at GRD Global Institution, Humbran road.
The LDCA will now select the final U-23 team from these probables.
The shortlisted players will be registered and enrolled with the district cricket association centre run by LDCA.
“These players will be provided physical fitness training and their cricket skills will be honed by LDCA coaches. Practice matches will be played to prepare them for upcoming Punjab state inter-district cricket tournament which will be organised by PCA for Punjab State Championship 2022 -2023,” a LDCA official said.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics