Harpal Cheema meeting industrialists poll gimmick: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for ignoring the Punjab industrialists ever since it had assumed power.

He said in view of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku held a meeting with Jalandhar’s industrialists.

“The FM is meeting industrialists only for the bypoll. Where were they for the past 14 months?” he questioned.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann must tell what he has done for the industrialists in Punjab so far,” Bajwa said.

The LoP said ever since CM Mann came to power, he alienated Punjab’s industry and business sector. “Instead of saving the state industry, he made futile efforts to lure industrialists from other states due to which Punjab’s industry migrated to UP. The only favour the AAP has done to the industry is hiking the industrial power tariff by 50 paise per unit,” Bajwa said.