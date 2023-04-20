Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harpal Cheema meeting industrialists poll gimmick: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Harpal Cheema meeting industrialists poll gimmick: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 20, 2023 03:18 AM IST

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said in view of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku held a meeting with Jalandhar’s industrialists

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for ignoring the Punjab industrialists ever since it had assumed power.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for ignoring the Punjab industrialists ever since it had assumed power. (HT File)
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for ignoring the Punjab industrialists ever since it had assumed power. (HT File)

He said in view of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku held a meeting with Jalandhar’s industrialists.

“The FM is meeting industrialists only for the bypoll. Where were they for the past 14 months?” he questioned.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann must tell what he has done for the industrialists in Punjab so far,” Bajwa said.

The LoP said ever since CM Mann came to power, he alienated Punjab’s industry and business sector. “Instead of saving the state industry, he made futile efforts to lure industrialists from other states due to which Punjab’s industry migrated to UP. The only favour the AAP has done to the industry is hiking the industrial power tariff by 50 paise per unit,” Bajwa said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meeting chief minister punjab up bhagwant mann state government aam aadmi party partap singh bajwa industry finance minister business sector harpal singh cheema + 10 more
meeting chief minister punjab up bhagwant mann state government aam aadmi party partap singh bajwa industry finance minister business sector harpal singh cheema + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out