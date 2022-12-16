Legal assistants’ exam cancelled in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir legal services authority has cancelled junior legal assistants’ recruitment exam that was conducted on November 13, 2021.

The development comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has already cancelled three recruitment exams for police sub-inspectors in the home department, financial accounts assistant in finance department and junior engineers in Jal Shakti department ,following gross irregularities.

In a notification issued by member secretary MK Sharma, the J&K legal services authority stated that it has given the sanction to cancel the examination conducted on November 13, 2021 for the post of junior legal assistants.

“The notification dated August 3, 2021 for posts of legal assistants and junior legal assistants is also cancelled,” it read. The notification further read that fresh advertisement notification for recruitment of legal assistants and junior legal assistants shall be issued in due course of time.

The J&K legal services authority, however, has not cited any reason behind cancellation of the exam.

In case of financial accounts assistant, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)—the apex body, had released the selection list, but the LG cancelled it following public outcry and massive allegations of favouring certain candidates.

Following recommendations of the L-G, the CBI has already initiated probe into the recruitment scams of police sub-inspector and financial accounts assistant.

On December 9, the high court had allowed the JKSSB to proceed with the selection process of junior engineers in Jal Shakti department and police sub inspectors in home department. A division bench comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul had allowed JKSSB to proceed with the exams.

However, the division bench restricted the JKSSB from announcing the results till disposal of a writ petition that challenged the entire process to select police sub-inspectors, junior engineers and other staff.

On Monday, the administration had constituted a three-member panel to look into alleged irregularities committed two years ago in the selection process in the fire and emergency services department.

Financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), home department, is heading the panel. It will submit its report within one month to the government.

Around 60,000 aspirants had applied for 870 posts of firemen and firemen drivers following a 2013 advertisement.

