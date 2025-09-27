Legislative drafting not a mere technical exercise: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that legislative drafting is not merely a technical exercise, but a powerful means to strengthen democracy. He said that clear and well-framed laws are the true strength of any democratic system. While drafting legislation, it is equally important to keep in mind future challenges and technological advancements. Saini was speaking at a two-day training workshop on legislative drafting organised by Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The workshop was inaugurated by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitates Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)

Karnataka assembly speaker, UT Khader Fareed on Friday said that the soul of any law lay in its drafting, and the language used must be simple and easily understood by all. He said that state legislatures should make the best possible laws that serve communities and the public at large.

The Karnataka assembly speaker said that while framing laws, state legislatures should not compare themselves with other countries because their geographical and cultural contexts are different from ours.

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said that experience has shown that even minor gaps in the law are sometimes misused for wrongful purposes. In this context, the initiative of the Lok Sabha is highly commendable, as by organising such a training programme, it has paved the way for officers and employees to gain insight into the legislative process and the intricacies of lawmaking.

Former chairperson, Delhi Judicial Academy, BT Kaul said that the importance of a bill is determined not by the length or brevity of its title but by its intent, purpose, and its overall impact on society. He said that the core of any bill lay in how its provisions affect citizens’ rights, the justice system, and governance. Short and precise titles often help the public understand a bill more easily. A bill’s identity is defined by its language, provisions, and practical outcomes rather than its title alone.

Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Rajiv Prashad said that legislative drafting embodied the soul of a bill within democratic values and should always reflect clarity, accuracy, and a spirit of public welfare.