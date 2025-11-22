Leh violence: Inquiry panel issues notice, warns against coercion, obstruction of witnesses

The inquiry commission, appointed by the Centre, probing September 24 Leh violence, on Thursday, has issued a public notice warning that any intimidation, coercion, or obstruction of witnesses or individuals connected to the probe will lead to strict legal action. The notice read that any witness, complaint, or individual who is subjected to such intimidation, can lodge a formal complaint or grievance. (File)

The September 24 violence in Leh had claimed four lives and left scores injured.

Following the incident, the Union home ministry had announced a judicial inquiry into the incident and made a commission headed by retired Supreme Court Justice BS Chauhan for the same.

“Any person, who, whether acting in an official capacity as a functionary of the government or in a private/individual capacity, or any organisation – governmental, semi-governmental, or individual engages in acts of intimidation, coercion, threat, inducement, harassment, or any other form of interference intended to prevent, deter, obstruct or hinder any person acquainted with the subject matter of inquiry or having any material relating to the incident from appearing,deposing ,tendering evidence, or otherwise participating freely and without apprehension in the proceedings before the inquiry commission, shall be liable for appropriate legal action,” reads the notice issued by Rigzin Spalgon, joint secretary to the commission, at Leh.

The notice further said that any witness, complaint, or individual who is subjected to such intimidation, obstruction or undue influence shall be entitled, as a matter of right, to lodge a formal complaint or grievance – either in the prescribed format or through a written representation – specifying the details of such incident including the names of offices involved if known. “Such complaints maybe submitted directly to the inquiry commission. Upon receipt of such complaint , the commission shall take immediate cognisance and may initiate suitable proceedings to ensure the integrity of the Inquiry process.”

The notice said that all such complaints shall be treated with utmost confidentiality, accorded top priority, and dealt with expeditiously, strictly inaccordance with laws. “Any act of victimisation, retaliation, or adverse consequence inflicted upon a complainant or witness on account of having submitted such a complaint or for participating in the Proceedings of Judicial Inquiry shall attract penal consequences, as provided under the law.”