Leopard presence in Chandigarh’s Sukhna Wildlife prompts visitor safety review

With confirmed movement of leopards and other wild animals at multiple locations inside the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, the UT forest and wildlife department has stepped up measures to ensure visitor safety, including preparing a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). A recent wildlife survey and field inspections have confirmed movement of leopards, jackals and other wild animals across different parts of the sanctuary. (HT Photo)

Leopard presence has been detected during regular field observations and a wildlife census conducted by the department in collaboration with Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, in November.

On Sunday, chief wildlife warden Saurabh Kumar, accompanied by conservator of forests Anup Kumar Soni and deputy conservator of forests Navneet Srivastava, carried out an on-site inspection of the sanctuary.

The inspection confirmed the presence of leopards, jackals and other wild animals across different parts of the sanctuary. Camera trap images and pugmark evidence indicated active and widespread movement within the forest area. “The presence of leopards and other wildlife is natural and is a sign of a healthy forest ecosystem,” Kumar said.

However, public safety remained a priority. Therefore, the forest department is formulating a visitor management SOP in consultation with WII, Dehradun, he added.

The proposed measures include installation of Dos and Don’ts boards and warning signages at key locations, awareness and sensitisation programmes for nearby villages, repair and strengthening of fencing at vulnerable points, and clear demarcation and regular monitoring of visitor trails.

The plan also envisages stricter regulation of trekking activities to prevent unauthorised entry and enhanced surveillance through additional camera traps.

Visitors have been advised to strictly follow guidelines and avoid restricted areas. Citizens have also been urged to report any wildlife sighting or emergency on the dedicated helpline number 0172-2700217.