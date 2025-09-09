Leopard rescued from Rampur

A sub-adult leopard was rescued by a team of the forest department from Nirsu in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district putting an end to 18 days search for the leopard that had hunted many domestic animals in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla creating fear among the residents. A sub-adult leopard was rescued by a team of the forest department from Nirsu in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district putting an end to 18 days search for the leopard that had hunted many domestic animals in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla creating fear among the residents. (HT File photo)

Sub-adult leopard is term referred to leopard not fully independent, are in a transitional phase where they may disperse from their natal areas, potentially entering human habitations.

The leopard that had led to panic in Duttnagar and Nirsu area of Rampur in Shimla district. The forest department had installed the cage and night vision cameras four days ago on the complaint of the villagers.

The leopard got trapped in the cage installed in Nirsu village on Sunday night. The forest department team has taken the leopard to Tutikandi in Shimla. After the health check-up there, it will be released in the forest.

DFO Gurharsh Singh said that the rescue campaign which was going on for 18 days has been successful. “The first sighting was reported about two weeks ago in Duttnagar. Since then, continuous door-to-door awareness campaigns, public notices, and patrolling have been undertaken,” he said.

Two cages were deployed while one later shifted to Nirsu after fresh activity. A pet dog was attacked about 3-4 days back in Nirsu during early morning, confirming the leopard’s presence.

Camera traps were installed and round-the-clock vigil maintained by staff, Rapid Response Team and Van Mitras. Late on Sunday night the sub-adult leopard was trapped at Nirsu after a night-long operation and has been translocated as per protocol.

Meanwhile, camera trap monitoring and patrolling are continuing to ensure there is no further leopard activity.