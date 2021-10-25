Leopard stuck in mesh rescued in Punjab’s Pathankot

Punjab forest and wildlife department successfully rescued a leopard which was stuck in a mesh in Dorang Koti village near Dhar Kalan of Pathankot.

“We got information around 11am on Saturday that a leopard was wandering in the fields near the village. We dispatched our team to confirm if it really was a leopard. After it was confirmed, we constituted three teams for the rescue operation,” said Rajesh Mahajan, divisional forest officer, wildlife.

“Another team of the forest department, which specialises in firing tranquilising shots, was called. The weather was not favourable and the rescue operation continued till 5.30pm, when the animal was caught with the help of a rope,” he added.

Mahajan said the leopard was taken to a safe place and wire wrapped around its foot was removed.

“Luckily, it did not sustain any injury and was sound and healthy. The 8ft long leopard was fully grown. Veterinary doctors who carried out its check-up certified it as fit for release in the natural habitat. On the direction of Rama Kant Mishra, principal chief conservator of forest, we released it in the same habitat from where it came,” he added.