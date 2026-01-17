Less than 2 weeks to go for Chandigarh mayoral polls: Will they, won’t they? No clarity on AAP-Congress alliance

In a strategic game aiming to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming mayoral polls to be held on January 29, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are speculating coming together – for one last time – calling the same ‘an adjustment’ instead of an alliance. The mayoral elections are less than two weeks away but none of the leaders from AAP or Congress are making an official announcement if they are contesting together though are actively holding talks in closed door meetings regarding the same. Discussing the party’s strategy for the mayoral polls, AAP’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh held a meeting today. (HT File)

Discussing the party’s strategy for the upcoming mayoral polls, AAP’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh held a meeting here today. Jarnail Singh recently came into the limelight as he termed the Congress and BJP as partners, and got into a public spat with Chandigarh Congress incharge HS Lucky on social media. With 11 councillors in the 35-member house, it was discussed that there is no way the AAP can form the next mayor without the support of the Congress which has an even lesser number of councillors (6) in addition to an ex officio vote of the MP. The BJP has a total of 18 councillors in the House and thus are in majority.

Jarnail Singh met the councillors individually and discussed the proposed alliance with the Congress and the name of the mayoral candidate. The AAP is also struggling to keep its flock together, especially since there are multiple contenders for the mayor’s post, and it is still trying to come to terms with the defection of two of its councillors last month.

The party president will now submit his report and recommendations regarding alliance, candidate selection and other important issues in the Mayor elections to the party high command in Delhi. Both the AAP and the Congress have officially made it clear that they will not be contesting the MC General House elections to be held in December together.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky on Friday said that the AAP should come forward and ask for their support. “We are committed to defeat the BJP in the mayoral polls. But there needs to be a plan and strategy. We are ready to support the AAP to ensure the next mayor is not from BJP. But the AAP should seek our support which we are ready to provide.”

Chandigarh AAP president Vijay Pal Singh said mayoral elections were discussed in the meeting but the decision whether the party will contest as an alliance or not will be taken by the high command in New Delhi.

“We cannot contest the polls with 11 councillors, it was discussed that the adjustment with Congress is the only option we have to form a mayor,” he said.