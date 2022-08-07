LeT hybrid terrorist arrested with 5 pistols, 2 grenades in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorist with five pistols and two grenades in Srinagar, officials said.

They said that Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was a hybrid militant associated with Lashkar.

“On a specific information, one hybrid terrorist of LeT namely Arshid Ahmad Bhat , resident of Sangam, Budgam, was arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura. Five pistols, five magazines, 50 rounds and two hand grenades were recovered. Case registered at Shalteng police station,” said Srinagar police in a tweet.

Hybrid terrorists are those who are not listed as ultras, but radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

The incident comes three days after the arrest of three alleged militants in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

The police, along with other security forces, had arrested three ‘uncategorised terrorists’ in Handwara and recovered incriminating material, including a pistol, a magazine, seven pistol rounds and two grenades.

The trio was apprehended at a checkpoint established at fruit mandi crossing in Handwara by police along with army (21RR) and CRPF (92Bn). The accused had on seeing the checking party tried to flee from the spot but were ‘nabbed tactfully’.