LeT hybrid terrorist arrested with 5 pistols, 2 grenades in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorist with five pistols and two grenades in Srinagar, officials said.
They said that Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was a hybrid militant associated with Lashkar.
“On a specific information, one hybrid terrorist of LeT namely Arshid Ahmad Bhat , resident of Sangam, Budgam, was arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura. Five pistols, five magazines, 50 rounds and two hand grenades were recovered. Case registered at Shalteng police station,” said Srinagar police in a tweet.
Hybrid terrorists are those who are not listed as ultras, but radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.
The incident comes three days after the arrest of three alleged militants in north Kashmir’s Handwara.
The police, along with other security forces, had arrested three ‘uncategorised terrorists’ in Handwara and recovered incriminating material, including a pistol, a magazine, seven pistol rounds and two grenades.
The trio was apprehended at a checkpoint established at fruit mandi crossing in Handwara by police along with army (21RR) and CRPF (92Bn). The accused had on seeing the checking party tried to flee from the spot but were ‘nabbed tactfully’.
-
Curbs imposed in Srinagar on Muharram processions
Restrictions were imposed in major parts of Srinagar city on Sunday to stop mourning processions by Shia Muslims on the eighth day of month of Muharram with authorities saying they feared deterioration of law and order situation. Netizens were also aghast. Small groups of youth, meanwhile, tried to march on roads in Jehangir Chowk and Batamaloo areas but were detained by police. Since the 90s, the authorities have not allowed any such procession.
-
Himachal agri university aims to get GI tag for kidney beans grown in hills
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, is aiming to get geographical indication tag for various kidney beans, locally called Rajmash, a variety grown in Himachal Pradesh. HPAU vice-chancellor Prof Harinder Kumar Chaudhary said the university has identified 368 landraces of rajmash from Kukumseri located in cold desert of Lahaul and Spiti, and remote parts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts. These areas are called the hotspot of rajmash cultivation.
-
Lumpy skin disease: 40 animal deaths reported in Himachal so far
At least 40 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease in Himachal Pradesh and nearly 500 have been infected, mostly cows, shows the government data. Sirmaur and Solan have been the worst-hit districts. Apart from them, the cases have also been reported from Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The disease was first reported in Sirmaur. Sirmaur district alone has over 300 cases of lumpy skin disease, which is caused by capripoxvirus genus.
-
HP has 100% gross enrolment rate in primary, middle & high schools: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked the central government to allot five TV channels to the state under the recently announced Swayam Prabha scheme to telecast high-quality education programmes. He was speaking at the Niti Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting discussed self-sufficiency in agricultural production and crop diversification, implementation of national education policy and urban bodies administration.
-
Colaba goon celebrates getting out of jail on bail, arrested
This local goon was arrested and booked by the police for public nuisance after Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai's supporters took out a rally to celebrate his release from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged in an attempt to murder case. Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai, was riding in a BMW, showing himself off through the sunroof, with people acknowledging his grandiose with firecrackers and loud sloganeering.
