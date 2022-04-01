LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The slain militant has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Shiekh of Shopian.

A police spokesman said that based on specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police along with 44RR and 178 battalion of CRPF.

“As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said, adding that in the ensuing encounter, the militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and part of groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on police/SFs and civilians. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a magazine and five rounds were recovered from the encounter site,” the spokesman said.

3 JeM militant associates arrested in Pulwama

Three militant associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

A police spokesman identified the arrested men as Owais Altaf, a resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, a resident of Gudoora, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Karimabad areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure, he said.

20 kgs of gelatin sticks recovered in Kishtwar

Jammu Security forces on Friday recovered 20 kgs of explosives in the form of gelatin sticks from a house in the Kishtwar town, said officials.

“Based on specific input, a joint search operation was carried out by the army and police in Malipeth area of Kishtwar. During the search, the team recovered around 20 kgs of commercial grade explosives and ₹1,20,000 from the kitchen and mobile phones from the house of one Mohammad Hussain,” said officials.

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Butt said, “We recovered the explosives which were kept in a dilapidated washroom of government primary school on the ground floor of the building owned by Mohammad Hussain”.

We are investigating who kept the explosives in the washroom but the money belonged to Hussain. He had rented the ground floor to the government primary school, said the SSP. The recovered items have been confiscated and further investigation is in progress.