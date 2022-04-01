LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
The slain militant has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Shiekh of Shopian.
A police spokesman said that based on specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police along with 44RR and 178 battalion of CRPF.
“As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said, adding that in the ensuing encounter, the militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.
“As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and part of groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on police/SFs and civilians. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a magazine and five rounds were recovered from the encounter site,” the spokesman said.
3 JeM militant associates arrested in Pulwama
Three militant associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
A police spokesman identified the arrested men as Owais Altaf, a resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, a resident of Gudoora, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Karimabad areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure, he said.
20 kgs of gelatin sticks recovered in Kishtwar
“Based on specific input, a joint search operation was carried out by the army and police in Malipeth area of Kishtwar. During the search, the team recovered around 20 kgs of commercial grade explosives and ₹1,20,000 from the kitchen and mobile phones from the house of one Mohammad Hussain,” said officials.
Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Butt said, “We recovered the explosives which were kept in a dilapidated washroom of government primary school on the ground floor of the building owned by Mohammad Hussain”.
We are investigating who kept the explosives in the washroom but the money belonged to Hussain. He had rented the ground floor to the government primary school, said the SSP. The recovered items have been confiscated and further investigation is in progress.
-
Woman’s bid to set self afire near Lok Bhawan foiled
A 52-year-old woman allegedly tried to immolate herself by putting kerosene on her body near Lok Bhawan secretariat on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police officials said. They said the attempt was foiled by vigilant police personnel deployed there. The woman accused police personnel of Lucknow's Gosaiganj police station of sending her son to jail in a false case—an allegation denied by senior police officers. They said the matter was being enquired.
-
Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for hurling a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore three days ago. Akthar, was arrested from north Kashmir's Baramulla district and is an overground Lashkar-e-Taiba worker, police said. She has three cases registered against her at different police stations in north Kashmir. A mother of four a resident of Sheeri village on Uri Baramulla highway, Akthar, is a mother of four.
-
Sanitation workers’ death: Demand for action against private agency
Lucknow Municipal Corporation corporators on Friday kept up the pressure on authorities over the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Sadatganj area on Tuesday, even as they demanded action against the private agency that was given the contract to clean sewers. Another corporator Girish Mishra said, “The agency given the sewer cleaning work was not performing the task properly and also not following norms.”
-
Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers
Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government's decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses. Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said. “This depends on the customers. We don't force them,” he added.
-
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics