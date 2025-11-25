Let us not poison a field built on humanity and service: AIP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi has called for calm and responsibility over the SMVDIME admissions row, reminding that SMVDIME is not a minority institution and that admissions were made purely through NEET and national merit guidelines. AIP urged all stakeholders to protect merit, dignity of students and the integrity of educational institutions across Jammu & Kashmir. (File)

Inam Un Nabi said the students who earn their place through hard work must never be judged by their religion or region and criticised demands to alter the merit list or reassign seats on the basis of faith, calling such demands unfair and damaging to the credibility of the education system. “Every student whether from Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh or any part of India dreams of becoming a doctor after years of sacrifice. Targeting them because of their religion or surname is unfair to their struggles, their families and their hopes,” he said.

Describing medicine as a noble profession built on compassion and service, Inam Un Nabi warned against injecting communal tension into academic spaces. “Let us not poison a field built on humanity and service. A medical college should remain a place of learning, not a battleground of communal anxieties.”

AIP urged all stakeholders to protect merit, dignity of students and the integrity of educational institutions across Jammu & Kashmir.