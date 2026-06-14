LG urges Kashmiri Pandits to set up industries in J&K

Lieutenant governor(LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday called upon Kashmiri Pandit Community to set up industries, academic and cultural institutions in the Union Territory that will become the immortal story of their heritage and provide opportunities to generations to come. J&K LG Manoj Sinha (File)

While addressing an event here organised by Kashmiri Pandits living overseas, the LG said a moment of transformation is here.

Emphasising the need for Kashmiri Pandit Community’s contribution across industry, education, arts and spirituality, Sinha said, “Those once uprooted from their homeland return, and this homecoming is the truest victory. The presence of business leaders, corporate heads, technology entrepreneurs, and cultural icons sends a powerful message of confidence in the peace of J&K, and trust in the administrative stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The LG said the world remembers the 1990s, when the community faced unimaginable brutality and endured massacres and, overnight, families were forced to leave everything behind and live in exile in their own country. “Lives marked by pain and struggle gave the Kashmiri Pandit community only two choices- despair or rebuilding. They chose creation, rebuilding and selfless service and in doing so, the community made history. Carrying the weight of massacre, they never turned away from their purpose. Hardship never broke the spirit of the community,” he said.

The LG said that the Global Conclave also indicates that the time has come for the reconstruction and revival of the ancient glory of the Kashmiri Pandit community. “The discussions at this conclave on building global industries and institutions here and a shared economic future are blueprints and pathways for cultural revival, economic empowerment, and community restoration.

You turned struggle into strength, and that struggle forged community leaders who achieved excellence in technology, finance, medicine, the arts, and civil services. In that struggle your commitment produced entrepreneurs who built companies shaping global markets, and I believe it also produced scholars who enriched the academic world and influenced policy.

Through your advancement the community reminded the world that resolve, courage, and determination are the greatest weapons. Today, as the world celebrates your accomplishments, it honours your talent, your patience, and the spirit that refused to bow,” the LG told the members present at the conclave.

The LG said the return of the Kashmiri Pandit community reflects that after 2019, a new Jammu Kashmir has been born. “The strength of this new Jammu Kashmir reflects your resolve. Its hope reflects your vision.”

On the occasion, the participants witnessed various sessions during which speakers and prominent members of the Kashmiri Pandit community shared their experiences and insights.