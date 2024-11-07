Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Library and road to be named after Surjit Patar in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 07, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Sond praised Patar’s contributions and achievements, including the Sahitya Akademi Award (1993), Shiromani Punjabi Poet Award (1997), Panchand Award by Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad, Kolkata (1999), Padma Shri (2012), and an honorary doctorate from Guru Nanak Dev University.

In a significant cultural tribute, a library honouring the late Surjit Patar will be constructed in his ancestral village of Patar Kalan in Jalandhar. Additionally, the main road leading to his family home will be named “Dr Surjit Patar Marg,” as recommended by the local government. This announcement was made by the minister for panchayats, culture, and industrial development, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, during the “Walvale 2024” event at the Ishmeet Music Institute in Ludhiana. The event celebrated Patar’s literary legacy, which brought numerous national and international accolades to Punjabi literature.

Panchayats, culture and industrial development minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond paying tribute to Surjit Patar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)
Panchayats, culture and industrial development minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond paying tribute to Surjit Patar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Sond praised Patar’s contributions and achievements, including the Sahitya Akademi Award (1993), Shiromani Punjabi Poet Award (1997), Panchand Award by Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad, Kolkata (1999), Padma Shri (2012), and an honorary doctorate from Guru Nanak Dev University.

Several personalities from art, literature and culture, including Charan Kanwal Singh, director of Ishmeet Music Institute, writer professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill, and Patar’s son, Manraj Patar, attended the event.

Sond described Patar as an exceptional poet. He thanked the dignitaries and honoured select institutions and individuals for their contributions to Punjabi art and culture.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //