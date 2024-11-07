Library and road to be named after Surjit Patar in Jalandhar

In a significant cultural tribute, a library honouring the late Surjit Patar will be constructed in his ancestral village of Patar Kalan in Jalandhar. Additionally, the main road leading to his family home will be named “Dr Surjit Patar Marg,” as recommended by the local government. This announcement was made by the minister for panchayats, culture, and industrial development, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, during the “Walvale 2024” event at the Ishmeet Music Institute in Ludhiana. The event celebrated Patar’s literary legacy, which brought numerous national and international accolades to Punjabi literature. Panchayats, culture and industrial development minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond paying tribute to Surjit Patar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Sond praised Patar’s contributions and achievements, including the Sahitya Akademi Award (1993), Shiromani Punjabi Poet Award (1997), Panchand Award by Bhartiya Bhasha Parishad, Kolkata (1999), Padma Shri (2012), and an honorary doctorate from Guru Nanak Dev University.

Several personalities from art, literature and culture, including Charan Kanwal Singh, director of Ishmeet Music Institute, writer professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill, and Patar’s son, Manraj Patar, attended the event.

Sond described Patar as an exceptional poet. He thanked the dignitaries and honoured select institutions and individuals for their contributions to Punjabi art and culture.