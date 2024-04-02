Licence of another bottling plant cancelled in Chandigarh

Continuing its crackdown on excise licensees found indulging in illegal inter-state smuggling of liquor and those found evading excise duty and violating excise laws, the UT excise and taxation department cancelled the licence of yet another bottling plant on Monday, the third such action in a week. Based on inputs about discrepancies in stocks of blending VATs and finished stock, a surprise inspection was conducted by the excise staff under the supervision of Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla. (HT File)

Excise-taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh issued the orders to cancel the licence of M/S Rock & Storm Bottlers Private Limited till further orders.

Based on inputs about discrepancies in stocks of blending VATs and finished stock, a surprise inspection was conducted by the excise staff under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla. During inspection, the team found discrepancies in stocks of blending and finished goods. A notice under the Excise Act and rules was issued to the licensee who submitted his reply on hearing.

Considering the gravity of the issue, the excise-taxation commissioner issued orders to cancel the licence and close the plant. The excise and taxation department has been acting tough against the excise violators to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, and government’s revenue is secured.

On March 28 and 29, the department had issued orders for the cancellation of the licence of Zannat Breweries and Queen Distillers & Bottlers Private Limited, respectively, for violations under the Excise Act. Acting on tip-offs, inspections was carried out and discrepancies were noted.