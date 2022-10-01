Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lift blockade outside ethanol unit or face action: Ferozepur administration to protesters

Lift blockade outside ethanol unit or face action: Ferozepur administration to protesters

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 02:51 AM IST

District administration on Friday apprised protesters sitting in front of Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol- ethanol making unit located at Mansurwal village in Zira, Ferozepur, to move 300 metres away from its main gate as ordered by Punjab and Haryana high court or face the consequences

Deputy commissioner Amrit Singh along with senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba and a battery of officials visited the spot and interacted with protesters. (HT File)
Deputy commissioner Amrit Singh along with senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba and a battery of officials visited the spot and interacted with protesters. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The district administration on Friday apprised protesters sitting in front of Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol- ethanol making unit located at Mansurwal village in Zira, Ferozepur, to move 300 metres away from its main gate as ordered by Punjab and Haryana high court or face the consequences.

Deputy commissioner Amrit Singh along with senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba and a battery of officials visited the spot and interacted with protesters.

They asked protesters to not obstruct the entry and exit point of the factory, which has been lying closed since July 26, two days after the protest started.

“The administration has made several attempts to resolve the issue. After the protesters alleged that the groundwater was being polluted by the unit, leading to spread of cancer among humans and deaths of animals, water samples were collected from six spots decided by the protesters. Now when the NGT has stated that nothing was found in the water samples, the protesters are not accepting the findings and remain adamant on shutting down the factory, which is unlawful,” said Amrit Singh.

“In case they do abide by the orders of the high court, we will explore other options,” she said.

The plant is owned by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out