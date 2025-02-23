Lift horror: Nine people trapped for four hours in Mohali

Nine people, including two African nationals, endured a terrifying ordeal when they were trapped in a lift for over four hours at Mohali City Centre-2 in F-block, Aerocity, on Saturday evening. Amid the escalating panic, DSP HS Bal instructed rescuers to cut through the lift’s top with a cutter to free the victims one by one. (HT Photo)

The group, who had visited a real estate office, got stuck around 5.15 pm. After initial rescue attempts by lift operators for over an hour failed, bystanders alerted the police at 6.30 pm.

Local police teams, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) HS Bal, arrived at the scene within minutes, and notified the fire department.

Ashok Kumar, a fireman, shared, “We received the call at 7.15 pm and reached by 7.30 pm. The lift had was stuck due to overloading and excessive weight. Fortunately, everyone was rescued safely.”

Inside the lift, the trapped victims braved suffocating conditions for hours, with panic setting in. Two of them were heard crying in distress as the air grew stifling.

Amid the escalating panic, DSP Bal instructed rescuers to cut through the lift’s top with a cutter to free the victims one by one.

When finally freed, the victims were relieved and stable, though shaken by the harrowing experience.

DSP Bal confirmed, “They were calm and happy when they were taken out, but it was a terrifying situation for them.”