Light at the end of Zoji La tunnel, breakthrough next month

Work on the ₹6,800-crore Zoji La tunnel project, a strategic lifeline connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, has entered its final phase. Excavation for the 14.15-km tube is expected to be completed next month, marking a historic breakthrough in India’s border infrastructure. By reducing the treacherous 49-km stretch to 43km and boosting average speeds from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, the tunnel is expected to drive socio-cultural integration across the two Union Territories. (HT Photo)

Officials overseeing the project confirmed that only 300 metres of excavation remains before the two sides connect. Once operational, the two-lane Zoji La tunnel will be the longest road tunnel in India, providing an all-weather corridor between Ganderbal district in Kashmir and Drass in Ladakh.

Bypassing ‘death zone’

The urgency of the project was highlighted again last month following an avalanche at the Dayal Slide zone, which claimed seven lives. At present, Zoji La—situated at an altitude of 11,575 feet—remains closed for up to six months during winter. Even when open, commuters face the constant threat of shooting stones and sudden avalanches. The new tunnel will entirely bypass these treacherous stretches, including Zero Point and Dayal Slide.

“Once completed, the tunnel will allow vehicles to traverse the pass in just 15 minutes through a weather-proof corridor,” said Harpal Singh, joint chief operating officer of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). He said engineers and labourers are currently working 24/7 in sub-zero temperatures to finish the horseshoe-shaped tube.

He said while the breakthrough is imminent, the full project is expected to be commissioned within the next two-and-a-half years.

Economic fillip, military edge

Strategically, the tunnel ensures seamless NH-1 connectivity for defence logistics, allowing the movement of troops and supplies to the Ladakh frontier year-round.

Economically, the project follows the success of the 6.5-km Z-Morh Tunnel inaugurated last year, which transformed Sonamarg into a year-round destination.

“It will change our economy, business, and boost tourism,” said Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon, CEO of the Kargil Hill Development Council.

By reducing the treacherous 49-km stretch to 43km and boosting average speeds from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, the tunnel is expected to drive socio-cultural integration across the two Union Territories.

Last week, Ladakh lieutenant governor VK Saxena visited the site to conduct a high-level inspection and was briefed on the final stages of the excavation.