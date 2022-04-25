Light rain, dust storm on the cards in Chandigarh
After clear weather for the past couple of days, there are chances of light rain again on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
“A weak western disturbance is active in the region and may lead to up to 10 mm rain in the city. A dust storm, along with gusty winds up to 40 km/h, is also likely. Thereon, clear weather will return from Tuesday onwards,” said an IMD official.
With the skies clearing up, the temperature will increase by 2-3°C after Monday. But IMD has detected another WD that will affect the city around Thursday. While it may not cause any rain, the skies will turn partly cloudy, leading to another drop in the maximum temperature.
There have only been trace spells of rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in the city so far this month.
Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down slightly from 38°C on Saturday to 37.6°C on Sunday, but was still 1.9 degree above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went up from 19.5°C to 20°C, which was 0.3 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 38°C-39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 21°C.
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night. As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish's motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi. Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections.
