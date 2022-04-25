Light rain, dust storm on the cards in Chandigarh

After clear weather for the past couple of days, there are chances of light rain again on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“A weak western disturbance is active in the region and may lead to up to 10 mm rain in the city. A dust storm, along with gusty winds up to 40 km/h, is also likely. Thereon, clear weather will return from Tuesday onwards,” said an IMD official.

With the skies clearing up, the temperature will increase by 2-3°C after Monday. But IMD has detected another WD that will affect the city around Thursday. While it may not cause any rain, the skies will turn partly cloudy, leading to another drop in the maximum temperature.

There have only been trace spells of rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in the city so far this month.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down slightly from 38°C on Saturday to 37.6°C on Sunday, but was still 1.9 degree above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature went up from 19.5°C to 20°C, which was 0.3 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 38°C-39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 21°C.