Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the Chandigarh airport observatory
The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.
Due to cloudy weather, the maximum temperature went down from 35°C on Sunday to 34.3°C on Monday, but was still 1.4 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature decreased from 27°C to 26.3°C, 4.4 degrees above normal.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.
-
Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks
Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said. As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres.
-
Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites ‘direct’ evidence
The CBI on Monday charged daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, Kalyani Singh, with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. In the charge sheet, the federal agency has cited “direct” evidence linking daughter of justice Sabina, 36, Kalyani, with the murder of Sippy, her former boyfriend, who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015.
-
Sole chemist at GMSH-16: Chandigarh admn adds new clauses in tenders for new shops at 4 govt hospitals
Three days after it was found that the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was being operated by the same firm for the past 29 years, the UT administration on Monday added new clauses in the tenders for allotting new medical shops at city's four government hospitals. Minimum discount fixed The tenders also say that the medical shop will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week.
-
Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt
At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon. The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident. The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop.
-
‘Extortion’ tape: SAD, Congress demand CBI probe against AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry against Aam Aadmi Party minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an alleged extortion tape. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann as well as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should not have double standards on corruption, he added. Despite several attempts, Sarari was not available for comments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics