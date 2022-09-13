Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards

The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.

Due to cloudy weather, the maximum temperature went down from 35°C on Sunday to 34.3°C on Monday, but was still 1.4 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature decreased from 27°C to 26.3°C, 4.4 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.