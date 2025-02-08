Light rain, snowfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal on Saturday

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light precipitation at isolated places from Saturday until Wednesday in parts of Himachal Pradesh. On Saturday, there is prediction of light rain and snowfall in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts followed by light precipitation in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on Sunday. (Representational image)

A cold wave is also likely at isolated places during early morning hours on Saturday. IMD officials said the maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3-4 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during subsequent next 2-3 days.

Also, the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 3-4 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. It is further expected to rise gradually by 1-2 degrees over the next 3-4 days.

The weather office on Friday said that light precipitation was observed at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. While there was no large change in minimum temperatures at many stations during the last 24 hours, an appreciable rise was observed in maximum temperatures by 2-6 degrees at many stations.

Notably, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Kukumseri at -12.2 degrees. A severe cold wave was observed in Una and Berthin and a cold wave was observed in Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba and Mandi. Moreover, a moderate fog was observed in Mandi and ground frost was observed in Sundernagar and Kalpa.