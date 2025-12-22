Light snow in Lahaul-Spiti brings cheer to tourists, locals

Parts of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall on Sunday, bringing cheer to both tourists and locals. Shinkula Pass in Lahaul valley wears a white mantle on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Amid dense cloud cover, intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches of the district added a chill to the atmosphere. Following the fresh snowfall, severe cold gripped Lahaul valley.

The snowfall also delighted tourists who had arrived from different parts to experience the wintry conditions. The Udaipur area of the tribal district also witnessed snowfall, while light snowfall was observed near the Atal Tunnel area on Sunday afternoon. Snowfall was reported at Shinkula Pass, however, tourists were permitted to travel only up to Zanskar-Sumdo.

The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office had predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall at a few places in the high hill areas of the state on Sunday. However, cloudy weather continued in other different parts of the hill state.

According to the IMD, during the last 24 hours, maximum temperatures fell by 3–6 degrees in the plains, while no significant change was observed in the mid and high hill regions.

The lowest minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Tabo. Meanwhile, dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, Una and shallow fog was observed in Mandi.

Dry weather likely in coming days

The IMD has predicted dry weather to prevail from December 22 to 27 in the state. While no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures in plains and mid hill areas, however they will fall 2-4 degrees Celsius in high hill areas during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, they are likely to fall gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius during subsequent next 3-4 days over the state. The maximum temperatures are also expected to fall gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 3-4 days over the state.

In the coming few days, the weather office has predicted dense fog over and around some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra Dam (Bilaspur) and over some parts of Balh valley (Mandi) during early morning or morning and late night hours.